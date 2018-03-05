Sharks' Aaron Dell: Fills in for Jones against Columbus

Dell stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Martin Jones in Sunday's loss to the Blue Jackets.

Dell's first appearance since signing a two-year, $3.8 million contract extension was a great one. The 28-year-old has had some rough outings recently, but he's locked into the backup role behind Martin Jones and is sporting a .914 save percentage. The 28-year-old makes for a quality fantasy play whenever Jones is given the night off.