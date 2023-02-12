Dell stopped eight shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen (undisclosed) in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Kahkonen was pulled from the game just after the Capitals' first goal, but he'll get credit for the win since the Capitals didn't score again. Dell was solid in this relief appearance, his third game in the NHL this season. The 33-year-old has allowed seven goals on 76 shots in those outings, and he could stick with the big club if Kahkonen is forced to miss any time. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus the Penguins.