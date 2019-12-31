Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets nod Thursday

Dell will guard the cage versus Pittsburgh on the road Thursday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell has just one win in his last eight appearances due to a 2.99 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Alberta native has seen a few extra starts due to Martin Jones' own struggles in net this year but hasn't shown enough to pry the starting job away.

