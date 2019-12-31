Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets nod Tuesday

Dell will guard the cage versus Detroit on the road Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell has just one win in his last eight appearances due to a 2.99 GAA and .902 save percentage. The Alberta native has seen a few extra starts due to Martin Jones' own struggles in net this year but hasn't shown enough to pry the starting job away.

