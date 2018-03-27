Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets road assignment in The Loo
Dell will start in goal on the road against the Blues on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
San Jose's primary backup has 15 wins in 27 games to complement relatively neat peripherals, including a 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage. Dell will have his work cut out for him against a Blues team that has won five straight games to make a strong bid for a playoff spot out of the shared Western Conference. As for Dell and his fellow Sharks, they're a virtual lock to extend their season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...