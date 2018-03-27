Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets road assignment in The Loo

Dell will start in goal on the road against the Blues on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

San Jose's primary backup has 15 wins in 27 games to complement relatively neat peripherals, including a 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage. Dell will have his work cut out for him against a Blues team that has won five straight games to make a strong bid for a playoff spot out of the shared Western Conference. As for Dell and his fellow Sharks, they're a virtual lock to extend their season.