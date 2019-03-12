Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets second half of back-to-back

Dell will start Tuesday's game in Winnipeg, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

In this second leg of a back-to-back, Dell will be hard-pressed to match the shutout Martin Jones posted Monday in Minnesota. The Jets team he's visiting ranks third in home offense by virtue of scoring 3.79 goals per game, and Winnipeg's home record is a robust 22-8-4. We recommend finding an alternative in this eight-game slate if possible.