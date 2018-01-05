Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod for Friday's match

Dell will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Senators, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Dell has played well this season, compiling an 8-3-1 record while posting an impressive 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage in 15 appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his ninth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's 7-7-5 at home this season.

