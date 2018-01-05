Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod for Friday's match
Dell will guard the goal in Friday's road game against the Senators, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Dell has played well this season, compiling an 8-3-1 record while posting an impressive 1.98 GAA and .934 save percentage in 15 appearances. The 28-year-old goaltender will look to stay sharp and secure his ninth win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Senators squad that's 7-7-5 at home this season.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stymies Habs with 30-save victory•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Receives starting nod in Montreal•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows two tallies in relief•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stops 36 in overtime win•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Defending cage Thursday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Stymies Flames with 32 saves•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...