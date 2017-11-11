Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt

Dell will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Dell has been mediocre in limited action this campaign, compiling a 1-2-0 record while registering a 2.46 GAA and .905 save percentage in five appearances. He'll look to pick up a second consecutive victory Saturday in a home matchup with a Canucks club that's 5-2-0 on the road this season.