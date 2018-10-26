Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod Friday
Dell will start Friday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Despite starter Martin Jones winning three straight, Dell gets the nod even though it's not a back-to-back matchup. Dell has made two starts this season, winning one and dropping the other in overtime while recording a .917 save percentage. The 29-year-old should expect tons of action, as the Hurricanes lead the league with 41.8 shots per game.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 23 saves in OT loss•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding cage Thursday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Captures first victory in season debut•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tabbed for season debut•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Struggles against loaded Flames roster•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows three goals in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.