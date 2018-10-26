Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod Friday

Dell will start Friday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Despite starter Martin Jones winning three straight, Dell gets the nod even though it's not a back-to-back matchup. Dell has made two starts this season, winning one and dropping the other in overtime while recording a .917 save percentage. The 29-year-old should expect tons of action, as the Hurricanes lead the league with 41.8 shots per game.