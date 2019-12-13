Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod versus Vancouver

Dell will be between the pipes at home against the Canucks on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell is winless in his last four outings, including a pair of relief appearances, in which he is 0-1-1 with a 3.30 GAA. If the 30-year-old can put together a strong run of form, he might be able to steal a few starts away from No. 1 Martin Jones, who has been struggling on his own with a .888 save percentage.