Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod versus Vancouver
Dell will be between the pipes at home against the Canucks on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Dell is winless in his last four outings, including a pair of relief appearances, in which he is 0-1-1 with a 3.30 GAA. If the 30-year-old can put together a strong run of form, he might be able to steal a few starts away from No. 1 Martin Jones, who has been struggling on his own with a .888 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.