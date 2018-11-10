Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod
Dell will tend the twine in Friday's game versus the Blues, Paul Gackle of Bay Area News Group reports.
Dell has just four starts this season, and he's been quite inconsistent. In two of the matchups, he posted over a .927 save percentage, but he fell below a .890 in the other two contests. Dell sports a 1-1-2 record at this point, and he'll face a Blues team that has scored 25 goals in the last six games (4.2 average).
