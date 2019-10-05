Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gives up goal in relief
Dell played one period in relief of Martin Jones on Friday, allowing one goal on six shots in a 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Dell's first action of the season came in a game already well out of control for the Sharks. He struggled with a 3.17 GAA and an .886 save percentage in 25 games last season. Dell is likely to start Saturday's road contest versus the Ducks.
