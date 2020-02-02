Sharks' Aaron Dell: Goes unsupported in loss

Dell stopped 32 of 34 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Lightning.

Dell got no support from his offense, which could be a recurring theme for the rest of the season with Tomas Hertl (knee) out for the year. The 30-year-old goalie has lost three of his last four starts. He's down to 9-10-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 24 appearances. The Sharks face Pacific Division opponents in their next three games -- expect Dell to start at least two of them as the team clings to faint playoff hopes.