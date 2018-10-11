Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding cage Thursday

Dell will be in goal for Thursday's road clash with the Rangers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Coach Peter DeBoer clarified that this was not a demotion for Martin Jones -- who has been struggling this season (a 1-2-0 record and 3.03 GAA) -- but rather the plan all along to get Dell some action during the first six outings of the season. Still, it will strike some as hollow considering Dell is starting consecutive games after stopping 31 of 33 shots versus the Flyers on Tuesday. Even if he has no hope of dethroning Jones as the No. 1, continued strong play from Dell could earn him a few more starts throughout the 2018-19 campaign.