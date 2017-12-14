Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding cage Thursday

Dell will patrol the blue paint in Thursday's matchup with Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With the Sharks heading into a back-to-back, coach Peter DeBoer will give Dell the starting nod in Calgary, which his hometown of Airdrie, Alberta is a suburb off. The netminder is undefeated in his previous three outings -- registering a 0.67 GAA -- and will look to carry that momentum into Thursday's contests.