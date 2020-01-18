Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding crease in Vancouver

Dell will get the starting nod for Saturday's road contest against the Canucks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

In his last outing, Dell allowed more than three goals for the first time since Nov. 27. Since the start of December, he's 5-4-2 with a solid 2.48 GAA and .921 save percentage. In his last appearance against Vancouver, Dell earned a win while allowing two goals on 35 shots.