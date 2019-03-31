Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding crease Sunday
Dell will square off against the Flames on Sunday.
Dell has an unsightly .855 save percentage and 3.95 GAA in three starts during the month of March. The Sharks backup has failed to find his rhythm all season long and he is not a reliable option against a strong Flames squad.
