Sharks' Aaron Dell: Guarding goal versus Sens
Dell will be in the crease when the Sharks host the Senators on Saturday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell hit a bit of a slump in the crease, letting in a combined 11 goals over three starts, before he was sent to the bench over the last four contests. With a back-to-back on tap this weekend, he'll start the front end Saturday and will aim to get on track versus an Ottawa group tallying just 2.29 goals per game on the road.
