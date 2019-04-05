Sharks' Aaron Dell: Holds off Oilers
Dell stopped 25 of 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.
The victory was Dell's first since March 12 in a 5-4 win over the Jets. Dell improved to 10-8-4 with a 3.17 GAA and an .886 save percentage. With nothing to play for, the Sharks may turn again to Dell on Saturday against the Avalanche.
