Sharks' Aaron Dell: Impenetrable in comeback win

Dell set aside all 16 shots in relief of a struggling Martin Jones on Sunday. The Sharks mounted a comeback and defeated the Blackhawks on the road, 7-3.

The workload was light for Dell, as the puck traveled in his path just 13 times during 5-on-5 action and thrice on the Chicago power play. Indeed, his teammates were busy giving Cam Ward a sunburn on the opposite end -- we're talking five unanswered goals for Team Teal while Dell was hanging out in the visitor's cage. Perhaps this win will earn him another start in the near future, but Dell's only appeared in two of a possible seven games this month since the Sharks still seem to have a lot of faith in Jones as the No. 1 goaltender.