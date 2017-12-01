Sharks' Aaron Dell: In goal against Florida
Dell will defend the cage from host Florida in Friday's game, Paul Gackle of the San Jose Mercury News reports.
Starting goalie Martin Jones is working his way back from an undisclosed ailment, so the Sharks will ease him back into the mix by having him back up Dell in this next contest. Dell has done nothing to tarnish his reputation as one of the best backup goalies in the league, fashioning a 3-3-1 record, 2.06 GAA and .924 save percentage through nine games. Oh, and this is just his second year in the league. The Canadian backstop will be facing a Panthers team ranks 14th in the league by means of averaging 2.92 goals per game.
