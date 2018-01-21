Sharks' Aaron Dell: In goal Sunday

Dell will start for the second straight night for Sunday's contest in Anaheim.

Dell saved 31-of-32 shots against the Penguins on Saturday so he'll look to build on that strong performance Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder is among the best backups in the NHL. He currently owns a 11-3-2 record with a 2.18 GAA and .928 save percentage. Despite not being a full-time starter, Dell is worth a roster spot with Martin Jones currently injured.