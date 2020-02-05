Sharks' Aaron Dell: In goal Thursday
Dell will get the starting nod on the road versus Edmonton on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Dell went 2-1-0 with a 1.69 GAA in his last three outings as he continues to acclimate himself to the starting job in San Jose. As long as the 30-year-old's performance doesn't significantly drop off, he should retain the No. 1 gig over Martin Jones for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.
