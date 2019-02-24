Sharks' Aaron Dell: In net versus Red Wings

Dell will start in the road goal Sunday versus the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Martin Jones allowed four goals on 23 shots in Saturday's loss versus the Blue Jackets, so Dell entered in relief and turned aside all three shots. Dell has only made five other appearances since the calendar flipped to 2019, marking a .904 save percentage and 2.80 GAA in that span. The Red Wings' offense is anything but threatening as it's ranked 24th in the league at 2.77 goals per game. Dell has a good shot at notching his eighth win of the season.