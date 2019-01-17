Sharks' Aaron Dell: In net Wednesday

Dell will start in goal Wednesday against the Coyotes in Phoenix.

Dell will make just his second start of the month for the Sharks on Wednesday, though his other marked a turnaround as the netminder set aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced to improve his season record to 6-5-3. While the Coyotes have emerged victorious in three of their last four contests, the club averages just 2.59 goals per game at home and is one of just seven to own a negative goal differential at the home rink.