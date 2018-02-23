Sharks' Aaron Dell: Lit up by Preds

Dell allowed seven goals on 46 shots during Thursday's 7-1 loss to Nashville.

Nashville pulled to 21-7-3 at home with Thursday's win, so this definitely wasn't a strong spot for Dell to be successful in. Still, this checks out as a disappointing showing, and the San Jose backup now owns an .855 save percentage and 4.62 GAA through his past five starts. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to only utilize Dell in favorable matchups.