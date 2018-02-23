Sharks' Aaron Dell: Lit up by Preds
Dell allowed seven goals on 46 shots during Thursday's 7-1 loss to Nashville.
Nashville pulled to 21-7-3 at home with Thursday's win, so this definitely wasn't a strong spot for Dell to be successful in. Still, this checks out as a disappointing showing, and the San Jose backup now owns an .855 save percentage and 4.62 GAA through his past five starts. At this stage of the game, it's probably best to only utilize Dell in favorable matchups.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...