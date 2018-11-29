Sharks' Aaron Dell: Loses fifth straight away from home
Dell gave up five goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss the Maple Leafs.
It's really tough to pin this loss on Dell despite what his stat line may tell you. That said, he has not been great of late. The 29-year-old has lost consecutive starts to the Maple Leafs and Golden Knights and has given up one goal shy of a dozen in the process. For the season, San Jose's backup netminder has a 3-4-2 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save percentage.
