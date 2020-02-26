Sharks' Aaron Dell: Loses third straight

Dell allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old started the second half of the season very well, but he is 1-3-0 with an .884 save percentage in his last four games. Dell has given up three goals in four of his most recent five starts. That's not going to improve his numbers, which are not much better than last season when he submitted the worst statistical year of his career. Dell is 12-14-2 with a 2.94 GAA and .907 save percentage in 31 games this season.