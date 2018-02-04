Sharks' Aaron Dell: Made 29 saves in victory

Dell allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.

This was a huge bounce-back performance, as Dell had yielded six goals in his last start and 11 in his previous two starts combined. Dell has been inconsistent like this all season, but he does have 13 victories in 18 starts. If the matchup is a friendly one, don't be afraid to plug Dell into the lineup when he's starting.