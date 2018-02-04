Sharks' Aaron Dell: Made 29 saves in victory
Dell allowed one goal on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes on Sunday.
This was a huge bounce-back performance, as Dell had yielded six goals in his last start and 11 in his previous two starts combined. Dell has been inconsistent like this all season, but he does have 13 victories in 18 starts. If the matchup is a friendly one, don't be afraid to plug Dell into the lineup when he's starting.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Set for Sunday's start•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tuned up by Rangers•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Tending twine against Rangers•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Exploited by Jets in overtime loss•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Facing Jets on Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 33 saves for fourth straight win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...