Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 20 saves in losing cause

Dell stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.

It was the first start of the season for Dell, who made a perfect relief appearance earlier in the month. The 28-year-old looked good in the loss, but he was simply outplayed by a much busier Thomas Greiss, who made 40 saves on 41 shots. Martin Jones is the clear-cut starting goalie in San Jose, but Dell proved with a .931 save percentage in 20 appearances last season that's he's a very capable backup.