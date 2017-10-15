Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 20 saves in losing cause
Dell stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's loss to the Islanders.
It was the first start of the season for Dell, who made a perfect relief appearance earlier in the month. The 28-year-old looked good in the loss, but he was simply outplayed by a much busier Thomas Greiss, who made 40 saves on 41 shots. Martin Jones is the clear-cut starting goalie in San Jose, but Dell proved with a .931 save percentage in 20 appearances last season that's he's a very capable backup.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Receives starting nod for Saturday's match•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Shuts out Anaheim•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Posts 20 saves in victory versus Calgary•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Starting against Flames in finale•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...