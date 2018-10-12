Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 23 saves in OT loss

Dell stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Dell made a second consecutive start with Martin Jones off to a slow start, and he did enough to earn his team a point. The backup netminder was on pace for a regulation win until defenseman Brendan Smith tied the game with 2:39 remaining, then another Rangers defenseman ended it in overtime as Brady Skjei beat Dell to the short side.