Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 27 saves to defeat Oilers
Dell stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over the Oilers.
Dell has now earned consecutive victories after he was burned for 11 goals in his previous two starts. The 28-year-old is sporting an impressive 14-4-3 record with a .917 save percentage in 24 appearances this season. Martin Jones is the starter in San Jose, but Dell is continuing to show that he's one of the best backup netminders around.
