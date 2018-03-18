Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 28 saves to defeat Canucks
Dell stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's win over Vancouver.
Dell was making his first start in almost a month and turned in a great performance to help San Jose pick up two important points. The backup netminder has been solid when called upon this season, posting a 15-5-3 record with a .913 save percentage. He's had a few tough outings, but Dell remains a quality fantasy play whenever starter Martin Jones gets the night off.
