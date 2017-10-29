Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 31 saves in win
Dell made 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.
This was Dell's first win of the season. He has become Saturday's man with three straight Saturday starts. This time, he held the fort in a duel with Robin Lehner, who surrendered the winner late in the third. Dell's numbers have been queasy so far, but this victory may just get him back on track. Still, he remains a spot starter in most settings, as Dell probably won't receive enough game action as long as Martin Jones is healthy.
More News
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Making rare appearance•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 20 saves in losing cause•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Receives starting nod for Saturday's match•
-
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Perfect in relief appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...