Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 31 saves in win

Dell made 31 saves in a 3-2 win over the Sabres on Saturday.

This was Dell's first win of the season. He has become Saturday's man with three straight Saturday starts. This time, he held the fort in a duel with Robin Lehner, who surrendered the winner late in the third. Dell's numbers have been queasy so far, but this victory may just get him back on track. Still, he remains a spot starter in most settings, as Dell probably won't receive enough game action as long as Martin Jones is healthy.