Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 33 saves for fourth straight win

Dell stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday's win over the Ducks.

Dell has picked up four straight victories, advancing to 12-3-2 on the season with a .929 save percentage. The 28-year-old has been excellent when called upon this season and now makes for a very appealing fantasy option with Martin Jones (undisclosed) sidelined. Dell stole the show in back-to-back victories over the weekend, stopping 64 of 67 shots against two difficult opponents in Pittsburgh and Anaheim. Grab him if he's available.