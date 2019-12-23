Sharks' Aaron Dell: Makes 34 saves in loss
Dell stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 3-1 loss to Vegas on Sunday.
Dell and the Sharks were locked in a 1-1 tie entering the middle stages of the third period before Vegas goals by Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault broke things open. Both Dell and No. 1 netminder Martin Jones have had up-and-down seasons to date, and Dell has managed just one win in his last seven outings. Both goaltenders will likely continue to their typical rotation unless one of them can grab hold of the position outright.
