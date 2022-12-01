Dell turned aside 29 of 31 shots during Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to the host Maple Leafs.

A veteran of six seasons, Dell earned a promotion from AHL San Jose to make an emergency start Wednesday. It was his first NHL opportunity since he allowed five goals in a loss to the Senators on Jan. 25. With James Reimer (lower body) sidelined and Kaapo Kahkonen resting after blanking the Canadiens on Tuesday, the Sharks turned to the 33-year-old netminder to get them through the back-to-back matchups. Dell has 50 career wins but just two during his past 19 appearances (2-13-1).