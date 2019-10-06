Sharks' Aaron Dell: Making first start of season

Dell will start Saturday's game in Anaheim, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell will make his first start in this second leg of a back-to-back after watching starter Martin Jones give up four goals apiece in a pair of losses to the Golden Knights. The backup entered in relief of Jones on Friday, surrendering a goal on six shots in one period of work. Dell should benefit from a favorable matchup against a Ducks team that mustered a league-low 2.39 goals per game last season.