Sharks' Aaron Dell: Making Friday's start

Dell will defend the net Friday in Winnipeg, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Dell will aim to put Monday's lackluster outing versus the Flames behind him versus a Jets club that owns a minus-5 goal differential on home ice. Regardless of Friday's outcome, he'll get the night off in the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday in favor of Martin Jones.

