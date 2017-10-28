Sharks' Aaron Dell: Making rare appearance

Dell will command the crease on the road against the Sabres for Saturday's matinee.

Team Teal's backup netminder is winless with a 2.58 GAA and .887 save percentage through three appearances. Granted, this will be just his third start of the young season, but Dell entered 2017-18 as one of the most coveted spot-starter streaming options in DFS. In the upcoming contest, he'll be countered by Robin Lehner, who shut out the Red Wings his last time out.

