Sharks' Aaron Dell: Making rare appearance
Dell will command the crease on the road against the Sabres for Saturday's matinee.
Team Teal's backup netminder is winless with a 2.58 GAA and .887 save percentage through three appearances. Granted, this will be just his third start of the young season, but Dell entered 2017-18 as one of the most coveted spot-starter streaming options in DFS. In the upcoming contest, he'll be countered by Robin Lehner, who shut out the Red Wings his last time out.
