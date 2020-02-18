Sharks' Aaron Dell: Mauled by Panthers
Dell stopped 23 shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Dell was beaten at least once in each period, continuing an inconsistent stretch that extends back to mid-January -- over his last nine starts, he's 4-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and .906 save percentage.
