Sharks' Aaron Dell: Minding net Saturday
Dell will field pucks from the Senators as a home starter Saturday night, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Remarkably, the Canadian backstop owns a 1.93 GAA and correspondingly brilliant .933 save percentage through 10 appearances this season, which goes to show that he's been rather unlucky having only snagged four wins. He'll look to shut down an Ottawa team that has lost three straight with an overall road record of 5-6-2.
