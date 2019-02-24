Sharks' Aaron Dell: Needed in relief

Dell stopped all three shots he faced after replacing Martin Jones midway through the third period of Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

While he didn't see a lot of action, he was tested and needed to make a spectaular glove save on an Oliver Bjorkstrand wrister from the top of the circle. Dell hasn't received a start since Feb. 9, but with the Sharks back on the ice Sunday afternoon in Detroit, the 29-year-old backup seems likely to hear his name called.