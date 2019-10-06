Sharks' Aaron Dell: No luck in first start

Dell allowed three goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

He'll certainly want the first one back, as he turned the puck over behind the net, which allowed Ondrej Kase to set up Michael Del Zotto for the opening goal. Dell has allowed four goals on 39 shots across two appearances this season, a 3.08 GAA and an .897 save percentage. Neither Dell nor Martin Jones is grabbing the starting job by the horns, but coach Pete DeBoer is likely to turn to the latter for Tuesday's road game in Nashville.