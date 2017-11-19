Sharks' Aaron Dell: Not good enough in loss to Bruins
Dell gave up three goals on 20 shots in Saturday's loss to the Bruins.
It was the battle of the backups Saturday and Dell was simply outplayed by the much-busier Anton Khudobin. Martin Jones sees the majority of starts for the Sharks, but Dell is still a reliable backup despite a lackluster showing Saturday. The 28-year-old owns a .923 save percentage in seven appearances and was coming off a 41-save shutout against Vancouver in his last start. Dell is only his his second NHL season, so there will be some bumps along the way, but the North Dakota alum makes for a solid spot start when called upon.
