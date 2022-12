Dell allowed five goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Dell's second start of the year was worse than his first, and both ended up as losses. He's given up seven goals on 68 shots so far, and the Sharks' porous defense is unlikely to make his job easier as he fills in on the NHL roster with James Reimer (lower body) out. Outside the deepest of formats, Dell is best left on the waiver wire.