Sharks' Aaron Dell: Not starting Saturday
Dell will not be in goal when the Sharks face Arizona, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Morin, Martin Jones will get the start.
Dell was tabbed as the team's starters in the projected lineup tweeted out from the team's official account, but Jones led the Sharks out for warmups and will get the starting nod on the road.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.