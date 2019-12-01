Play

Sharks' Aaron Dell: Not starting Saturday

Dell will not be in goal when the Sharks face Arizona, Richard Morin of The Arizona Republic reports. According to Morin, Martin Jones will get the start.

Dell was tabbed as the team's starters in the projected lineup tweeted out from the team's official account, but Jones led the Sharks out for warmups and will get the starting nod on the road.

More News
Our Latest Stories