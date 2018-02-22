Sharks' Aaron Dell: Occupying cage at Bridgestone Arena
Dell will start in goal Thursday night against host Nashville, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
The Predators rank no worse than 15th in any of the key offensive categories, including goals per game (3.05) and power-play percentage (22.4 percent), but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer seems to have a ton of confidence in the backup tender. Dell has maintained a career record of 25-10-4 to complement robust peripherals, highlighted by a 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage. The sample size is rather small, though, as he's only made 35 starts and 43 appearances since claiming a victory of the Islanders for his NHL debut in October of 2016.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...