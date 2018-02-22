Sharks' Aaron Dell: Occupying cage at Bridgestone Arena

Dell will start in goal Thursday night against host Nashville, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

The Predators rank no worse than 15th in any of the key offensive categories, including goals per game (3.05) and power-play percentage (22.4 percent), but Sharks coach Peter DeBoer seems to have a ton of confidence in the backup tender. Dell has maintained a career record of 25-10-4 to complement robust peripherals, highlighted by a 2.28 GAA and .923 save percentage. The sample size is rather small, though, as he's only made 35 starts and 43 appearances since claiming a victory of the Islanders for his NHL debut in October of 2016.