Sharks' Aaron Dell: On cold streak

Dell allowed four goals on 39 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Coyotes on Wednesday.

This game was closer than that final score indicates, as the Coyotes added two empty-net goals. Still, Dell possesses an .852 save percentage in the last five games. That's dropped his save percentage well below .900, and his GAA has risen to above 3.00 for the season. Even with a .500 record, Dell is hard to trust as a streaming option.