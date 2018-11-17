Sharks' Aaron Dell: On puck patrol Saturday
Dell will start in goal Saturday night against the visiting Blues.
Dell will be matched against a Blues team that defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 in Vegas on Friday night. San Jose's No. 2 goalie has an uninspiring 1-2-2 record, 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage this season, but the silver lining is that the Blues rank 21st in high-danger chances based on a 46.46-percent clip.
